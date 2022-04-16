Q: How much money did the Cadillac Lions Club raise for the Sink the Shack fundraiser?
A: Cadillac Lions Club member Tim Anderson said in total $3,623.50 was raised through ticket sales, but after payouts were given to first and second place winners, they cleared $2,425.50.
Anderson said the club believes that is a record. As for what it will be used for, Anderson said the club will try to use it for sight and hearing assistance in the Cadillac area. The funds will be put in the community assistance fund so when requests come in they will use money from there. He anticipated that 90% will go toward hearing aids and glasses.
The Cadillac Lions’ Shack officially sank at 5:17.56 p.m. on April 11. With a guess of 5:10 p.m. on April 11, Keri Dines won $1,000, while Kathleen Jeffers won $200 for second place with a guess of 5:05 p.m. on April 11.
Q: We were wondering if there will be a senior picnic this year following the Cadillac Festival of the Arts?
A: Rover made a few calls to see if he could get an answer to this question. First, Rover called Cadillac Senior Center Director Diane Patterson. She told the news hound that the senior center is not involved with the picnic and she doesn’t know anything about it. She did say, however, that the Cadillac Moose Lodge No. 531 has had involvement in organizing the picnic in the past.
Rover called the Moose lodge but could only leave a message and that call was not returned in time for this week’s Ask Rover. While he could have stopped there, Rover thought he would try and see if he could get an answer to this question differently.
Next on his list of calls was to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who helps to maintain the parks within the city. He told Rover he was not sure but said he could check the application for the festival of arts to see if the senior picnic was mentioned. It was not.
Rover then reached out to Cadillac Arts Council, which runs the arts festival, to see if they could give an insight about the picnic. He talked with Mike Filkins who said the picnic has never been an arts council event but typically someone reaches out to the council asking for the tents to remain in the park so they can be used for the picnic.
Filkins said as of now, no one has reached out asking for that to happen.
Rover tried on last place, the Wexford County Council on Aging. The agency only could say that a group within the Moose typically organized the event but they had not heard of anything about it for this year.
With Rover exhausting his resources, he is hopeful that a definitive answer will be given at some point soon. When he gets that answer he will share what he has found out in a future Ask Rover.
