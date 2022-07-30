Q: How often do they check the tornado sirens in Wexford County? Can this be done every month?
A: Rover has gotten this question before, and he is more than happy to refresh readers’ memories.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker told Rover earlier this year those sirens are no longer in operation. When the county switched to using 800 MHz radios for its first responders a few years ago, Baker said it would have cost a lot of money to make those sirens compatible with the new radio system. Instead, Baker said the county switched to the CodeRED system, which can alert everyone in the county and not just the people who can hear the siren.
CodeRED is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution. It allows public safety officials to deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, text, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and more.
It allows the county to link with the National Weather Service and when there are weather alerts in the county, it will automatically push them to anyone who has signed up for the service. It also allows Baker to pinpoint where an alert can be directed and which residents should get it.
To sign up, text, “Wexford” to 99411 to enroll in CodeRED. You also may sign up by going to public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A.
Q: Has Rover ever found out who is placing the nice “God Bless America” signs throughout the area roadsides?
A: Rover has been asked this question multiple times. Each time he is asked this question, Rover looks for an answer, but he hasn’t been able to come up with anything. He has reached out to veterans organizations and they too are curious. So, once again Rover is hoping the person responsible for the signs is a Cadillac News reader or someone who knows that person.
If you know who is responsible for placing those signs, please reach out to Rover by calling (231) 775-6564 or emailing news@cadillacnews.com. Rover will also need a way to contact the person, so make sure you have a way for him to do that. Once he gets an answer, he will be sure to share it.
