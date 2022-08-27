Q: What do the various spray paint colors on trees signify?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne and he was able to explain what the paint signifies.
He told that Rover Consumers Energy uses blue paint. Blue dots means the tree needs to be trimmed, while blue Xs mean that the tree is to be removed. If there is a line in between several trees, Payne said that usually means removing the trees from line to line.
As for what the city does, Payne said green or orange Xs signify that the tree is going to be removed.
Q: What’s going on with the old Pioneer Motel on Mackinaw Trail?
A: Rover did a quick search online and found the property was permanently closed, but he couldn’t get any more information. He then reached out to Clam Lake Township Zoning Administrator Cindy Warda to see if she could help.
She told Rover the Clam Lake Downtown Development Authority is in the process of purchasing the property. It is scheduled to close next week. The DDA will then take bids to raze the building and clean up the lot for economic redevelopment.
While is starting back up don’t let Rover miss out on his homework. Send your questions to Rover be emailing them to news@cadillacnews.com or calling (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
