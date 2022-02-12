Q: Is there an update on when Mary Free Bed will be moving into the old Pine Grove Athletic Club location?
A: In December 2019, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President Tonya Smith confirmed to the Cadillac News that Munson purchased the club and had no plans for it to continue as a membership gym. In February 2021, Munson Healthcare announced that Cadillac Hospital and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital have entered into a joint operating agreement “to bring state of the art rehabilitation services to Cadillac.”
With that, Rover contacted Munson Healthcare spokeswoman Lynn Schutter said due to the unexpected pandemic and associated costs, this project was put on hold.
Q: It looks like the M-115 and US-131 overpass bridge is about ready to fall and steel pipes are supporting it. Is anyone going to be working on it? Why are the pipes there? Is the bridge safe?
A: Michigan Department of Transportation North Region spokesman James Lake said last fall MDOT installed two temporary supports on the westbound shoulder of M-115 beneath the US-131 southbound overpass, protected by a temporary barrier wall, to provide redundant support.
The overpass bridge was built in 1966 and was rated in fair condition during last summer’s inspection, so it remains safe and has no load restrictions, Lake said. If the bridge was determined to be unsafe, Lake said MDOT would close it to traffic until it could be made safe.
“We are hopeful that funding can be dedicated to making repairs to this bridge and the adjacent northbound overpass in the next few years,” Lake said.
