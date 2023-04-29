Q: Why aren’t any repairs being scheduled for Pearl Street between Mitchell and Sunnyside Drive?
A: Rover reached out to and talked with Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts to see if he could help answer this question since he is involved with the city Capital Improvement Program.
Roberts said Pearl Street is one of several streets within the city that have a PASER rating of 2 out of 10, which confirms the street is in poor condition. The current costs of street construction relative to the amount of revenue the City receives from the State of Michigan for roads make it challenging to keep up with needed maintenance on the City’s 64 total miles of major and local streets.
In addition, Roberts told Rover it is important to coordinate underground utility work as well as storm drainage, curbs and gutter, crosswalks and sidewalks and driveway approaches, when rebuilding a street, pushing overall project costs higher. Pearl Street is not in the City’s current six-year capital improvement plan but because it was rated a 2 in the recent street rating update the schedule may be reprioritized and the lowest-rated streets will be addressed as soon as possible.
The city recently expanded the options for ongoing maintenance by utilizing a less costly approach of milling and overlaying or crushing, shaping and overlaying streets with asphalt which saves street costs but is not effective for areas that need to have the underground utilities replaced, he said.
“The street maintenance schedule will be readdressed as part of the next budget cycle. In the meantime, the city will continue patching as well as other regular maintenance activities on Pearl Street,” he said.
Roberts said potholes can be reported anytime to the city at www.cadillac-mi.net/fixit.
Q: Will the beach side of Mitchell State Park be closed while the park is closed?
A: Rover called Mitchell State Park and found out that while work is being done on the campground, the beachside will remain open to the public.
Several different projects are occurring at the campground side of the park. One of the largest projects is replacing the park’s south bathroom and shower building, which originally was built in the early 1970s and has passed its life expectancy.
Mitchell State Park Campground will be one of several parks getting parking lot and road projects completed, which include preventative maintenance, repair or replacement of internal park roads and parking areas. These projects will help improve visitors’ experiences by eliminating potholes, creating a smoother ride and providing better turning capabilities for larger vehicles.
Work being done at Mitchell State Park Campground will include resurfacing, chip sealing, reconstruction and new paving as needed of campground roads.
The Friends of the Mitchell State Park were awarded a $2,700 grant by the Consumers Energy Foundation to plant some trees at the park.
