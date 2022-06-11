Q: When will the New Hope Shelter open its new location in Cadillac?
A: New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley told Rover by the time you are reading this edition of Ask Rover, men could have moved into the new location. If not, Crawley said the expectation is they will by the first of next week.
He said the hold-up has been due to the new facility waiting on security camera. Once the men can move in, Crawley said the expectation is women will start moving into the new location in a couple of weeks to a month after. It will again depend on when the remaining cameras are delivered.
Do you have a question you want to ask Rover? If so, you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
