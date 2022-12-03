Q: What is in the old Kenwood Elementary School building? I thought CAPS Clubhouse was going in there.
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Kenwood Elementary is now Viking Learning Center. This building houses all of our preschool programs and CAPS Clubhouse, which is before and after school, and summer programming for CAPS students.
Brown said the district has eight preschool classrooms at Viking Learning Center and there are still five free preschool slots available for the community of Cadillac.
“If we don’t use them we will lose them. A child is eligible for free preschool if they are 4 by Dec. 1,” she said.
