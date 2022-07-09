Q: Jif Peanut Butter is giving coupons in exchange for disposing of their jars of bad peanut butter, but when will Jif appear on shelves again?
A: On the Jif website, it stated the company is confident in the food safety processes it has in place and the enhanced measures such as additional testing and sanitation the company put in place as a result of the recall. The website also said the company is working as efficiently as possible to return Jif products to store shelves and has resumed accepting orders from retailers for peanut butter. As a result, the information on the website said Jif products should be back on shelves a few weeks after orders are placed. Additionally, the website suggests reaching out to your preferred local retailer for availability information.
A voluntary recall was issued for Jif products on May 20 that warned of the potential for salmonella contamination.
Q: Will Maggies ever reopen or is it for sale?
A: Rover has wondered this himself and answered questions about this in the past. He also has talked with Trevor Jones, who was running the business for his parents before the pandemic hit, on multiple occasions.
Jones previously told Rover he still would like to reopen the restaurant, but there was nothing in place to do so or a timeline in which to do it. Due to being in a holding pattern, Jones disconnected everything that wasn’t needed, including the phone. He said the power and water were still on but not much else.
A new freezer also would need to be purchased as well as food and liquor. To do that, Jones anticipated he needed roughly $50,000 or $60,000 to start things back up. That was the estimate last summer before the spike in inflation. He also said the restaurant reopening will be dependent on his parents allowing him to do it as they are the actual owners of Maggies.
Rover reached out to Jones again to see if there was any update or possible news about reopening or a sale of the building, but he did not hear back in time. When he does, Rover will update this with any new information.
