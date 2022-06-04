Q: Are there any plans to improve the tennis courts and pickleball courts at Diggins Hill? Are there any plans to add more outdoor pickleball venues in the Cadillac area?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover the parks crews will continue with upkeep and maintenance of the existing courts at the Diggins Hill facility. He also said as of this time, the city parks and the city, in general, are not looking at adding any pickleball courts at the site.
If, however, any organization or group would like to start an effort to do so, Payne said the city parks department would encourage it. As for any other courts going in the area, Rover has not heard of any. If someone knows differently they are asked to contact Rover by emailing him at news@cadillacnews.com. Put Rover in the subject line of the email.
Q: The fireplace at the Cadillac City Park was running recently. Why is there a fire now?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said there was vandalism to the timer box that runs the fireplace and that is why the fire was on. Payne said someone had opened the timer box and turned it on.
Since that happened, Payne said the city has been addressing the timer.
“It’s a timer box and not a thermostat and someone broke into the box and messed with it,” he said. “So when it was 85 degrees and running it was not because the city turned it on.”
Do you have a question for Rover? If so, you can email your question to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397) and leave the question for Rover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.