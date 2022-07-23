Q: With all the concerts at the pavilion this year, is there anything that can be done about the pigeon nests in the rafters?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover crews are trying to clean it daily and planning on trying different methods to alleviate the problem. This includes the use of fishing line that Payne said would be run back and forth like a web to prevent the birds from roosting.
Q: Why does it take so long to paint lines on the streets?
A: Once again, Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to get this answer. He told Rover due to the sheer number of crosswalks, that can only be painted half at a time so streets are not shut down, stop bars, turn arrows, bike symbols, railroad crossings and parking lots, it takes time to complete the task. He said painting takes two employees about three weeks to complete the task safely.
Rover reached out to Wexford County Road Commission Engineer and Manager Karl Hanson who told Rover painting lines on county roads takes time because there are only a few contractors that do that kind of work, including one in Missaukee County. He said some days that the contractor could be in the Upper Peninsula and then back in the Lower Peninsula the next day.
Hanson said he wants to have line painting as part of a project and wants the painting contractor to be there on a certain day, he said it will cost more even though it is bid out months and sometimes years in advance.
MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake has an annual “long line” contract to repaint center and edge lines on all state highways throughout the state. It is needed because paint fades or is scraped off each winter by snowplows.
Here in northern lower Michigan, Lake said the northernmost 24 counties have roughly 4,900 centerline miles of roadway that need to be repainted, about 900 miles on freeways, and 4,000 miles of non-freeways. That process begins each spring as weather allows, with the first focus on freeways, then non-freeways, according to Lake.
Crews travel at 14 to 17 mph to help maximize crisp, clean lines and reduce overspray, and need to make multiple passes on each section of roadway, Lake said. This work is very weather-dependent, and while rainy or overly windy weather inhibits the work in one area, Lake said crews will travel across the region to where the weather is conducive to the painting. Each year the process is completed by the end of summer.
Q: I was sad to see all the people in town over the Fourth of July and no fireworks. Is this something someone can take over?
A: Freedom Festival organizer Derek Anderson announced months ago that the festival and fireworks wouldn’t be held due to a lack of volunteers. As a result, the sky over Cadillac was silent at dusk on our nation’s birthday except for consumer fireworks that were ignited.
Despite that news coming earlier this year and well before the Fourth of July holiday, it wasn’t until the week leading up to the Fourth of July that the community started to grasp the reality of the situation.
While it was too late for 2022, a group recently started meeting to plan for fireworks for 2023.
On a side note, business owner Mike Blackmer recently was approved by the Cadillac City Council to host a fireworks display at the Lake Cadillac Resort, but he plans to do this the weekend before Labor Day each year, not the Fourth of July.
Even though we are in the dog days of summer it doesn’t mean Rover wouldn’t enjoy going out for a walk to track down answers to your questions. If you want Rover to fetch an answer send your question to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
