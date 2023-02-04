Q: What happened to the proposed housing development in Clam Lake Township?
A: Rover reached out to Clam Lake Township Zoning Administrator and DDA Director Cindy Warda to see if she could shed some light on what happened with this proposed development.
She said the potential developer has withdrawn their interest in the 70-acre property by Cadillac Tire on Mitchell Street. She said the township was trying to work out a development agreement with the developer to protect the municipality as advised by its legal counsel. She said township attorney’s advised to have that agreement in place before entering into a sewer agreement with the City of Cadillac for the property.
She said the goal was to protect the township with the development agreement with the developer before entering into the sewer agreement, but the development agreement never materialized.
Although that project never got going, Warda said there is hope another parcel of land in the township will generate some interest from potential developers. What that interest will be, however, is unknown at this time.
First, there needs to be demolition and clean up of the site.
She said Clam Lake Downtown Development Authority purchased the Pioneer Motel property on Mackinaw Trail last year and now is in the process of securing grant funding to raze the existing building. Once the motel building is removed, she said the property is nearly 6 acres in a valuable location and should garner good interest from potential buyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.