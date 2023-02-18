Q UPDATE: Why are there so many people in Cadillac driving without license plates or a paper permit in the back window of their vehicle?
A: As anticipated, Rover was able to talk to a representative from the office of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, deputy chief of communications Angela Benander.
She told Rover she didn’t have information specific to Cadillac or Wexford County, but she said she did have the information about temporary or paper license registration tags.
Benander said dealer-issued temporary registrations are valid for 30 days and vehicle owners may purchase either a 30 or 60-day temporary in any branch. Temporary registrations still require proof of Michigan no-fault insurance and may be purchased multiple times on an as-needed basis.
She said temporary registrations may be purchased for several reasons, but three reasons are the most common.
First, the owner purchased a vehicle from a dealer and is waiting for the metal plate to be sent to them. Second, the vehicle owner purchased a personalized plate and had a temporary issued while the plate is being manufactured. Third, the vehicle is used seasonally and the owner does not wish to pay for a 12-month registration for a vehicle only used part of the year.
Benander also said anyone driving with no plate or temporary registration, who has not purchased the car within the last 3 days is driving illegally unless they are driving to the Secretary of State branch office to register the newly-purchased vehicle.
Q: How much did the City of Cadillac spend in lawyer fees on the Cadillac Junction property? How much does the city get in taxes from the property?
A: Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said that information is available, but it is not something he has right on hand.
Peccia said it likely would take a Freedom of Information Act request to provide the information because there were several years of legal services and multiple legal firms involved.
Peccia said this would likely take an employee some time to look over past documents and budgets to discern what the reader is looking for. For information about how to submit a FOIA request to the city go to the city’s website, www.cadillac-mi.net, or to the Cadillac Municipal Complex, 200 N. Lake St. Detailed information about the city’s FOIA process can be found here.
As for the taxes collected, Rover reached out to Wexford County Equalization Director/Administrator Joe Porterfield.
Porterfield said the parcels that were in the original proposal owned by TeriDee, John Koetje and J and H Family Store, Covenant Capital and Tim Hortons pay approximately $86,300 per year in property tax. The additional parcels that were added when the 425 agreement with Clam Lake Township was finalized pay another approximately $27,000 in property taxes. Together that equates to roughly $113,300 per year in taxes.
