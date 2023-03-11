Q: I went to one of our smaller grocery stores and they only have about 10 handicapped spots. Three of the spots were taken by cars with no window placard or license tag icon. I asked the checkout girl to request that the manager call the police and have the cars ticketed. She told me, “I’m sorry we can’t do that, and it’s a shame.” What do the police have to say about that? Why can’t the store manager complain to the police? What is wrong with the people that park illegally?
A: Without knowing what store this reader was talking about, Rover can’t find the answer to part of this question. Also, unfortunately, Rover can’t answer the last question either, but he did reach out to the police.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll told Rover that if troopers are out on patrol and they see something like what the reader saw, they will ticket them. He also said if anyone calls and makes a complaint, and if there are resources available, troopers will respond.
Carroll also said the MSP encourages the public to obey the handicapped signs on parking spots so they can be utilized by the members of society who need them.
Send your questions to Rover to news@cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.