Q: After reading about the train derailment, we were wondering if there has ever been any train derailment that had the cars falling off the tracks?
A: Rover reached out to Great Lakes Central Railroad General Manager Mark Nagy to see if he could help answer this question, but he didn't respond in time for this week's Ask Rover column.
A train derailed Wednesday, Oct. 26 and blocked both lanes of Chestnut Street near North Lake Street and Haynes Street near North Lake Street.
Rover did some searching in the Cadillac News archives and through the Wexford County Historical Society to find out some information regarding train derailments.
In October 2012, the Cadillac News reported a Cadillac man suffered minor injuries after the semi-truck he was driving was hit by a train passing through the small Kalkaska County community of South Boardman. The train was composed of two engines and two empty cars. The first of the two engines came to rest with the front end plowed into the ground, a mound of dirt piled in front.
In October 1964, Rover found news of three Cadillac boys being apprehended by city police for the derailing of the Ann Arbor Railroad train at a crossing near Selma Street and Wright Street. The Cadillac News archives revealed police received a call that several children had been playing with railroad switches and that a train engine and empty coal car had gone off the track as a result.
Investigation revealed two 8-year-olds and a 6-year-old had derailed both trains. They were turned over to their mothers for disciplinary action.
In August 1902, an Ann Arbor Railroad excursion train carrying 700 passengers derailed near Millersville, six miles north of Cadillac. Four cars left the track. There were seven serious injuries and no deaths due to the accident. This information was gathered from the Wexford County Historical Society's website.
in September 1901, a head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train occurred two miles north of Missaukee Junction. The engineer and head brakeman of the freight train were both killed. The engineer and conductor of the passenger train as well as a newsagent and passenger were injured during the crash, according to information on the historical society's website.
There were multiple pictures on the historical society's website of other crashes but no information was available.
Although not a derailment, Rover also found out about a car/train crash in February 2019 in the archives of the Cadillac News. The crash happened at Hobart and Cedar streets when a 76-year-old driver failed to stop for the oncoming train, sideswiping it and hitting the engine, according to Cadillac city police and the railroad. The man who was driving the vehicle was not hurt and the train was not damaged, police said.
If Rover finds out more about this topic from the railroad or research he will update this answer in a future edition of Ask Rover.
