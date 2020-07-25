Q: Does Wexford County offer a public recycling drop-off center?
A: Rover went and looked in the archives of the Cadillac News and found that a story dating back to 2013. In the article, it stated the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to close the Wexford County Recycling Center. The center remained closed until the facility was leased later that same year to a private enterprise. Ultimately, the building was sold in 2018.
So to answer your question, there is no public recycling drop off center, but there are private businesses such as Ms. Green Shredding and Recycling Services, 5018 Highway M-115, that will take items for a fee. For more information call (231) 942-9444 or email to ms.green@charter.net.
Q: Whose responsibility is it to keep the alleys inside the city limits safe to drive down?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the maintenance of the alleys is the job of the streets department.
He said while the city tries to go down the alleys once a month to grade them, the homeowners are supposed to mow if the grass is tall. He also said as the transition from summer to fall streets crews will trim trees to prepare the alleys for winter.
If a person has concerns or questions about the alleys, Payne said they can always call the city garage at (231) 775-2803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.