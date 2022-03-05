Q: Has the Michigan Department of Transportation considered putting a round-about at the M-115 and M-55 intersection as well as the M-115 and 13th street intersection? Traffic is terribly backed up at these intersections during holidays and especially during the summer months.
A: Rover reached out MDOT North Region spokesperson James Lake who told Rover the department has no current plans or proposals to build roundabouts at those locations. While several intersections in northern Michigan see backups for holiday and summer weekends, Lake said MDOT primarily considers intersections for roundabouts based on crash patterns, rather than traffic flow.
In locations with crash histories, he said MDOT still must look at available right-of-way, pedestrian movements and available funding when considering roundabout construction.
“Every year, our staff looks at high-crash locations in northern Michigan for possible improvements, and roundabouts are one of the possible measures considered,” he said.
Rover had a few too many paczki on Fat Tuesday and needs some exercise. You can help Rover out with a question or two.
