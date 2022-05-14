Q: I walked through the Sound Garden and was sad to see the artistic wooden structure with heavy metal rings in such bad shape. Are there plans to refurbish it or replace it soon?
A: Rover reached out to his old pal Ken Payne who is the Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager. He told Rover his crews are continually working with the Cadillac Garden Club on the upkeep of the Sound Garden. He said his department has some replacement parts ordered for it and another musical item to add.
While that is good news, Payne also said there is a need for volunteers to help with keeping it clean and maintain it because the garden club members are aging out. Payne said anyone interested in volunteering should contact the city and Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy by calling (231) 779-7326 or emailing him at mcoy@cadillac-mi.net.
Q: Why doesn’t Cadillac News include a Meijer grocery ad in the weekend paper like it used to?
A: Rover asked Cadillac News Sales and Marketing Leader Josh Bailey who told him the newspaper does not choose who gets weekly flyers and who doesn’t. The grocery stores choose how many flyers they want to insert into the Cadillac News and what towns they want their flyers to go to.
Bailey said if you are currently not receiving inserts it is because that company does not feel that your area is their customer. He also said the newspaper continues to try to get grocers to insert to all of our readers each year.
If you feel that you should be receiving these inserts as a customer of a certain business, Bailey said to relay that message to the company in hopes that the newspaper can start delivering these to our readers again.
