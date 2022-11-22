Q: Can you tell me about the Cadillac Christmas tree and some history of the Christmas in the Park event?
A: The Cadillac Christmas tree was delivered on Monday, Nov 21. The 35- to 40-foot concolor tree was donated by Dutchman’s Tree Farm in Manton, hauled to the park Monday by Peterson’s Towing in Cadillac and set in the concrete stand by Joe’s Tree Service in Cadillac, with assistance from Cadillac city crews.
While the tree is for the upcoming holiday season, it also is the center piece of the Christmas in Park event, which was held on Friday, Nov. 25.
The Christmas in the Park event has been ongoing for nearly 40 years. Christmas in the Park has changed venues. It has changed themes. Every year on Black Friday, the City of Cadillac will host the annual event where the city’s holiday displays around the City Park and its Christmas Tree are illuminated for the first time. It also means Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making their annual visit.
A few years ago, First Baptist Church took over the event when it was clear the event needed an organization to run when it was determined funding was not available. The event used to be held on Mitchell Street and the tree was placed on the sidewalk by Harris Street. It moved to other locations including the Cadillac Area Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion, Lake Street, the City Park and now in Cadillac Commons.
While the event is aiming for families to enjoy themselves and have some fun, it also is an opportunity to focus on the reason for the season and refocus on the birth of Jesus Christ.
