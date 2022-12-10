Q: Will there ever be bathrooms, a pavilion, or playground equipment at Diggins Hill?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia who told him that the simple answer is anything is possible, but nothing is currently in a budget to accomplish that goal.
Peccia also offered a more in-depth answer.
He said the upgraded tennis court facilities at Diggins Hill were a gift. If someone was interested in gifting a play area or bathroom facility, Peccia said the city would be more than happy to evaluate the proposal. He said the city is grateful for the gifts past benefactors provided for the development of the current tennis courts and would be again if someone wanted to do so for one of these projects.
He said with Cadillac Area Public Schools looking to sell the nearby property that used to be where McKinley Elementary was located, Peccia said perhaps down the road when the property is sold there could be synergy and collaboration with the person or business that purchases the property to install one of the aforementioned amenities at Diggins Hill.
Currently, Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said Diggins Hill has a covered area with picnic tables underneath it on a concrete slab and a grill. There also are portable toilets placed there during the warmer months.
While the play area wouldn’t be as difficult to accomplish, Peccia said the bathroom would be tougher to address in terms of expense and maintenance costs.
However, Peccia reiterated that even though there are no current plans, that doesn’t mean any or all of those amenities couldn’t be a possibility at Diggins Hill.
