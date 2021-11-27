Q: Has the city of Cadillac’s water been tested regarding the level of lead in the system recently, and if so, what was the level?
A: Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin said the city’s water is tested routinely throughout the year and the amount of lead in the city water, which is taken directly from the city’s wells, is non-detect.
He also said the city is required by the state to do testing every three years that tests the water of older homes in the city that possibly could have lead pipes. Those test results of the 30 homes that were tested were non-detect to 24 parts per billion.
The EPA Lead and Copper Rule has set drinking water standards with two levels of protection.
Action levels for lead are 15 parts per billion in more than 10% of customer taps sampled. An action level is a level for enforcement. The maximum contaminant level goal is zero. This is the level determined to be safe according to toxicological and biomedical considerations, independent of feasibility.
Dietlin said of the 30 homes tested, there were 27 that were non-detects, with two having minimal amounts and one with 24 parts per billion. As a result, Dietlin said the city sent letters to that residence about what they should do. He stressed that it wasn’t the city’s water system that was causing the elevated lead levels in those homes but came from inside the home.
If it can be determined the home was at any point connected to a city-owned lead line, then the city would pay to replace the home-owned piping. If it can’t be determined, then it is up to the homeowner to address the issue.
He also said if the water is allowed to run for a brief time, it will flush the lead out and the homeowner will not have the lead in their water.
Q: Going through the new roundabout at East Division Street and Crosby Road the speed limit is 15 mph, leaving it is 45 mph and then just a little down the road it goes down to 30 mph. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said motorists are going from a 55-mph zone down to 15 mph when they reach the roundabout when heading west on M-55/East Division Street. The speed zone drops to 45 mph as soon as motorists leave the roundabout due to approaching a residential area. The speed limit then lowers to 30 mph. As motorists approach the downtown district, Payne said the speed limit slows again to 25 mph.
It goes from slower to faster when a motorist is headed east on East Division Street/M-55, with the slow down to 15 mph in the roundabout.
