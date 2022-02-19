Q: Over the years, I have had the thrill of knowing that someone tested the air raid sirens here in Cadillac. Nowadays, I don’t hear it anymore. Did they just stop altogether or do they not do it as often? I would love to know.
A: Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker told Rover those sirens are no longer in operation. When the county switched to using 800 MHz radios for its first responders a few years ago, Baker said it would have cost a lot of money to make those sirens compatible with the new radio system. Instead, Baker said the county switched to the CodeRED system, which can alert everyone in the county and not just the people who can hear the siren.
CodeRED is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution. It allows public safety officials to deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, text, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and more.
It allows the county to link with the National Weather Service and when there are weather alerts in the county, it will automatically push them to anyone who has signed up for the service. It also allows Baker to pinpoint where an alert can be directed and which residents should get it.
To sign up, text, “Wexford” to 99411 to enroll in CodeRED. You also may sign up by going to public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A
Q: Are there any plans to repave North Boulevard around the lake?
A: According to the Cadillac’s Capital Improvement Plan, work on North Boulevard from M-115 to Rose Street is scheduled for fiscal year 2024. The project is projected to cost $800,000.
