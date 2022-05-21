Q: What causes some of the tree seedlings to be brown?
A: Rover reached out to Larry Czelusta, a certified forester for the Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska conservation districts. He told Rover the majority of the time browning of needles is caused by a condition called, Winterburn. Winterburn is caused by evergreen seedlings being exposed to late winter sunshine and wind added to by the reflected sunshine off of remaining snow cover.
He also said this happens when the roots are in frozen ground and the tree cannot replace the desiccation happening in the needles. Spruces and firs are especially susceptible. In most cases, the new green shoot stored in the buds will allow the seedling to grow naturally, according to Czelusta.
He also said Winterburn is prevalent in years of mild winters with limited snow cover.
Q: Who is in charge of picking up dead animals on Plett Road?
A: Rover called Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor to see if it was something that animal control would handle and he said it was not something that agency would respond for. He said if it was laying on the road and was a safety hazard, deputies have been known to pull it off to the shoulder of the road, but that would be the extent of what they would do.
He also mentioned that he believed the road commission is the agency that would handle such complaints. Rover reached out to Wexford County Road Commission Manager and Engineer Karl Hanson to see if he could verify this. Hanson told Rover that like animal control and the sheriff’s office, the road commission does not handle road kill.
If it is in the road and causing a hazard, the road commission will drag it off the road and onto the outside edge of the right of way, but will not remove it or take it away.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a person to obtain a free salvage permit to possess wildlife killed in vehicular collisions. The driver of the vehicle has first choice to take possession of the game. If the driver leaves it, another individual make take it for salvage. This permit does not apply to an individual who uses a motor vehicle to kill or injure game intentionally.
