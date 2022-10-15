Q: No matter what parade we attend hard candy is thrown out to the kids. They should have soft candy given to them. It seems like the hard candy would cause the kids to choke. Why can’t soft candy be thrown to them?
A: Rover thought it was appropriate with Cadillac’s Homecoming parade happening this past Friday this would be a good time to answer this question. More than likely, lots of candy was thrown to eager parade watchers.
When it comes to parades and candy, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the city does not have any codes/ordinances governing or regulating the disbursement of candy during parades or any other events or activities. Some municipalities do, however, restrict and/or outright ban the common practice of tossing candy during parades or similar types of activities, primarily because of the potential mess it may result in along the public rights-of-way.
Fortunately in Cadillac, the aftermath of a parade does not typically result in a significant mess caused by leftover candy.
He also said there are no government regulations or codes in place to permit or restrict candy by its type or level of hardness. Organizations/individuals participating in providing candy during these types of events should self-regulate, not throw anything directly at anyone, nor throw anything that can potentially cause harm.
He said gently tossing candy at the feet of the folks watching the parade would be the most appropriate way to disperse the treat.
Q: We were wondering, now that the transition homes are up for sale, are they zoned residential or commercial?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor to see if he could help with this question.
Taylor told Rover the house located on Mitchell Street has sold and was closed on Friday, Oct. 7. Taylor said the county also has an offer on the home located on Cottage Street and the county is waiting on results from the inspection.
As for the zoning, Taylor said it is his understanding the Mitchell Street house is zoned commercial but is grandfathered in and can be used as residential. As for the Cottage Street house, Taylor said it is zoned residential.
