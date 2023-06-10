After the heat of the last few weeks, Rover is happy that it has cooled off.
In addition, Rover is ready for some rain. It looks like he is going to get his wish, as there is rain in the forecast this weekend and heading into next week. Let’s hope we get more than a sprinkle, as it is dry out there and the potential for fires is at historic levels.
As for this week’s question, Rover decided to look at a few questions that focus on curfews in Cadillac. One reader wanted to know to know where turtles and protecting their eggs and another wanted to know about some flags that were recently flown near the causeway in Cadillac.
Remember, if you have a question you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer to, email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564.
Q: Is there a curfew in Cadillac?
A: The simple answer is yes, but Rover reached out to Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka to see if he could give a little more detail. Under Sec. 22-253 of the city’s code of ordinances it states that any person under the age of 16 can not “loiter in or on any of the streets, alleys or parks in the city after the hour of 9:15 p.m. from September 1 to June 1, inclusive, of each year, and from June 2 to August 31, inclusive, of each year after the hour of 10:15 p.m.”
There are, however, exceptions.
This includes when accompanied by a parent, guardian or any other person 21 or older who is authorized by the parent as caretaker of the minor. It also includes them when on an errand, without any detour or stop, at the direction of their parent, guardian or caretaker. They also can be out after the aforementioned times if they are in a vehicle involved in interstate travel or if they are engaged in certain employment activity. This includes going to and from work but without a detour or stop.
Likewise, the ordinance states they can be out after curfew if they are involved in an emergency. They also can be out after curfew if they are on the sidewalk that abuts their home or the next-door neighbor’s home as long as there hasn’t been a complaint to the police by the neighbor.
They also are allowed out after curfew if they are involved in a civic organization or another similar entity that takes responsibility for the minor or they are going to or from such an activity and are supervised by adults. Finally, teens and children under 16 are allowed to be out after curfew if they are exercising their First Amendment rights, including freedom of religion, freedom of speech and the right to assembly.
As for parental responsibility, it is unlawful for a parent, guardian or other person having custody, care or control of any minor under 16 to allow or permit them to be out after curfew.
Ottjepka said the Cadillac Police Department does enforce the current ordinance as written. He also said if citizens observe a concern in the community they are encouraged to report them to the department. If a Cadillac resident believes that there is a curfew violation and report it, Ottjepka said police will investigate it and take appropriate action.
“I would encourage the non-emergency number for dispatch to be used. Our officers are also trained to prioritize calls for service with the most serious calls taking priority,” he said. “Curfew would be a low-priority response unless there are emergency mitigating factors.”
The non-emergency line for Wexford County Central Dispatch is (231) 779-9211 and if there is an emergency, call 911.
Q: Does the Department of Natural Resources execute turtle egg protection programs to protect the eggs from predators such as raccoons?
A: Rover reached out to DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello to see if he could help or at the very least help direct him on who to call. Tonello said he could answer the question.
He told Rover that he is unaware of any program like that and added the DNR doesn’t have the staff or mandate to do that.
The good thing is that turtles are pretty hardy and lay lots of eggs. The raccoons don’t get them all and probably the bigger threat to turtles is trying to cross the road.
Q: We noticed the new flags on the poles on the causeway on M-115 in Cadillac West. Where did the city buy them?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who had an answer for him. He told Rover the city installs new flags every year and that usually happens right before Memorial Day. He said the flags were purchased this year from Michigan-based Flying Dutchman Flags and the flags were made in the United States.
The Rotary Club of Cadillac held a dedication ceremony in November 2018 for the Veterans Memorial Walkway Flag Project. The 11 American flags are illuminated by solar lights facing down on them.
