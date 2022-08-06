Q: The Wesco and Meijer gas stations are closed in Cadillac. What is happening at each location and when will they reopen?
A: Rover found when he called the customer service line that the Cadillac Wesco location is getting remodeled. Rover also found out from Wesco’s website that the Cadillac remodel is one of four locations getting remodeled in 2022. The work includes adding an increased focus on its fresh categories, space planning, and customer service. The remodels and future new locations will look similar to the Wesco store that opened in Hudsonville in November 2021, according to the website. Rover, however, wasn’t able to find out any information about a possible reopening date, but he is awaiting a call. Once he gets that information, he will share it.
As for the Cadillac Meijer location, Rover is assuming it is probably something similar to what is happening at Wesco, but he is not certain. He reached out to Meijer public relations to see if they could give some details, but he did not hear back in time for this week. Once he does get a response, he will share what he finds.
Q: Was a cause and origin found on the fire that destroyed the Cadillac Revival Center ever released?
A: Rover reached out to Haring Township Fire Chief and Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden to see if he could answer this question. Alworden told Rover the cause and origin were not released, but it was not deemed suspicious after the investigation. He said it would be up to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and his department to determine if additional information would be released regarding the cause and origin of the fire. Alworden said whenever a church fire occurs, the ATF is involved in the investigation. Alworden, however, reiterated that nothing about the fire was suspicious.
Fire departments responded to the fire a little before 3 a.m. Saturday, June 25. At that time, the fire was reported in a corner of the building. Crews attempted to isolate the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building but were limited on what they could do until Consumers Energy arrived to turn off power to the structure.
While they were waiting for power to be turned off, the fire moved into the main sanctuary area of the building, and from there quickly spread into the rest of the church.
In June, Alworden said it was believed the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring.
The Revival Center church was established in 1957 and the building destroyed by fire was constructed in 2002. The building does have insurance, but it will not be enough to cover the cost of rebuilding and replacing what was lost, according to the church.
