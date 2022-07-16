Q: Is the alley between Simon Street and Shelby Street scheduled to be repaved?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who told Rover there are no plans to do any work on alleys as part of the project you mentioned. He also said, however, that the city streets department continues to inspect alleys and do maintenance on them when needed. If a person has an issue or would like to report a problem with a street, alley or any other thing within the city, the city’s website has a “Fix-It Form,” which can be found at www.cadillac-mi.net/forms.aspx?fid=42.
Q: What does the city ordinance say about fireworks in the city?
A: According to Michigan law, fireworks are allowed to be fired in celebration of the Independence Day holiday from June 29 to July 4, from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. each day.
Outside of the hours set aside by the state, Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 was amended in December 2018, giving local governmental entities — villages, townships and cities — the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance.
Even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed after 11 a.m. on the following days:
• December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1
• The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.
• June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.
• July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.
• The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.
State law requires that consumer-grade fireworks only be ignited from personal property. It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property or another person’s property without their express permission.
State law makes it illegal to discharge fireworks when intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
Chapter 18 of the City of Cadillac’s code is the chapter that deals with fire prevention and protection. Article III of that chapter goes over the fireworks safety act.
In Sec. 18-43 (b), it states it is unlawful for any person within the city to ignite, discharge, or use consumer fireworks within the city except:
1. After 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
2. After 11 a.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
3. After 11 a.m. from June 29 through July 4 and the day that the city observes the Fourth of July until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
4. After 11 a.m. on July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.
5. After 11 a.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
6. After 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on any day that the city council has approved the use of commercial fireworks within the city.
It is the dog days of summer, help Rover by sending in your question to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397)
