Q: Was the Cadillac Police officer who was involved in the incident involving a teen on the White Pine Trail in Cadillac ever disciplined? If so, what was that discipline?
A: A $90,000 payment was made in December 2019 to the plaintiff in a lawsuit regarding an allegation of racial discrimination by a Cadillac City Police Department officer.
The lawsuit claimed that John Doe — an African American minor who was not identified by the court — was “lawfully riding his bicycle home from the store on the (White Pine Trail) in Cadillac" on Aug. 15, 2015, when Cadillac officer Thomas Wade drove onto the trail in his cruiser and followed closely behind him, eventually forcing him off the trail.
Wade and another officer were searching the area for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported to be missing. They later found the man on the trail.
On Dec. 3, 2019, a stipulation order of dismissal with prejudice was filed with 28th Circuit Court, which was the result of both sides accepting the case evaluation that occurred in late September. A case evaluation is a form of alternative dispute resolution and is required in these types of lawsuits unless it is deemed not suitable.
The case was officially dismissed on Dec. 19, 2019 court documents indicate. Because both sides accepted the case evaluation there was no finding of liability, which means neither the city nor Wade were found to be at fault, according to the city's legal counsel.
Q: What’s happening to Maggie's in downtown Cadillac?
A: The restaurant has been closed due to COVID-19 and on July 7 an update was given on the restaurant's Facebook page. In the post, it stated, "We would like to thank all of our loyal customers that have been reaching out to us and inquiring when we will reopen. As a small family run business, this has been a very difficult decision for us to make. We are taking the health and safety of our family, staff, and customers into great consideration during this uncertain time. With the rise in Covid-19 cases, we have decided to extend our closure for a little bit longer to keep everyone we care about as safe as possible. We are excited and anxious to serve you all as SOON as we feel ready!!! We will keep you all updated!! Thank you again for your continued support!!!"
So based on that post it appears the restaurant will remain closed for the time being but is going to eventually reopen.
