Q: I see orange cones on the sidewalk in front of Clam Lake Beer Company next to the curb, as if to stop the public from parking on the city street. Is this enforceable? Does the city OK this? Can any shop in town limit parking in front of them? Can anyone remove the cones as they are on city property?
A: Rover spoke with Dawn Casey, Clam Lake Beer Company manager.
Casey told Rover the cones are used to designate the brewpub's curbside pickup area for customers who are still not comfortable coming inside to get their food due to COVID-19. Casey said she spoke with city officials and was given permission to do so. The cones help to keep the spots open for customers who are picking up their orders. She said the cones have nothing to do with the outdoor seating ordinance.
As for when the cones will be removed, Casey said she had not thought about it but believed when all the outdoor and indoor restrictions are lifted on July 1 is likely when the cones will be removed.
Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy told Rover the brewpub stayed open during the pandemic and was doing substantial carry out service. As a result, the city approved a spot for them to use for curbside pickup so it worked efficiently. Like Casey, Coy said he assumed it would continue until all the COVID-related restrictions are lifted.
He said the intent was not to allow it "forever" but to allow the business to operate efficiently while restrictions were in place.
Q: I’ve noticed a golf cart with City of Manton stickers on it parked in front of the city building. What is it used for and why does the city need a golf cart?
A: Rover reached out to the City of Manton to see if they could shed some light on the golf cart, but he did not hear back from anyone in time for this week's Ask Rover. When Rover does get the answer, he will share what he finds out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.