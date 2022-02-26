Q: I noticed a couple of bad potholes on Boon Road, near Aunt Millie’s bread store. Will it be fixed it soon?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford County Road Commission Manager and Engineer Karl Hanson, who told the newshound those potholes will be addressed soon.
He said they have been addressed multiple times but the problem is the material used is not sticking due to ice on the bottom of the potholes. Although those will be filled soon, Hanson said that section of Boon Road is scheduled for reconstruction this summer, so hopefully, that should take care of those potholes.
Q: What will be going into the new building being constructed on Boon Road between Aldi’s Market and KFC Restaurant?
A: Rover answered this question in the fall but is happy to revisit. In September, Rover talked to Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green, who told Rover that two new medical-related businesses are going into one building. He said an Aspen Dental Office and an urgent care clinic will be going in there.
