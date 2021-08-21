Q: When will the highway department install a turn signal at the corner of Mitchell Street and Boon Road?
A: Rover talked to Michigan Department of Transportation North Region spokesman James Lake to answer this question. He told Rover MDOT evaluates the installation of dedicated left-turn phases at traffic signals on a set of criteria, just as it does when determining if a traffic signal is warranted at an intersection.
Lake said MDOT looks at traffic volumes on all legs of the intersection, turning movements, delays, and crash history, among other things. A green signal for any direction of travel means delay for someone in another direction, so MDOT does a full analysis before making a change like this.
Lake said MDOT evaluated this intersection and determined that a left-turn phase for mainline traffic turning onto Boon Road is appropriate. Lake said it is expected the new signal to be installed and operational sometime next summer.
Q: There are large areas of felled trees along the Cadillac Pathway and the trail is diverted in several places. I’m just wondering why?
A: Rover reached out to the Department of Natural Resources to see if he could talk to a forester to get this answer. He spoke with DNR Forester Blair Tweedale who told him there has been commercial harvesting along the pathway and more will be occurring. He also said the footprint of the trail shouldn’t have moved.
The reason the trees were “felled” was due to multiple things going on in the area, according to Tweedale.
“There were some forest health concerns, particularly oak wilt. It had a high volume of aspen, which is a species that is typically harvested on a rotation based on its age,” he said. “The area was getting to the point where it needed to be managed.”
He said the aspen is a species that regenerate naturally on their own and he would be willing to bet that young trees are already growing back. He also said more harvesting is coming east of Seeley Road along the pathway.
Although it may seem abrupt, Tweedale said the harvesting was discussed for years before it happened.
“All of this was decided during a review process that takes about two or three years and the players involved include DNR Forestry, Wildlife, Recreation, Fisheries,” he said. “It was opened up for public comment and public review before any activities were approved.”
