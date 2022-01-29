Q: What is the latest on the PFAS issue related to the residential wells tested after elevated levels were detected at the CTC?
A: A story recently ran in the Cadillac News about this but Rover is glad to give a brief synopsis in case you missed it. The story can be read by clicking here.
The story said the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy confirmed elevated levels of PFAS chemicals have been found in multiple Haring Township homes. The testing was needed after elevated levels of one of the PFAS chemicals were detected at the Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center in the fall during quarterly testing.
The department has received 16 residential wells test results for PFAS so far and three of those 16 homes had PFAS detections above the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services values. Any homes that had any detection of PFAS — there was 13 total of the 16 — will be provided with a free point-of-use filter.
EGLE also is planning to expand the residential well sampling to the west of John R Road in Haring Township.
Q: Is the North American Snow Fest happening this year?
A: Rover called the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau and was told it is not happening. The reason is a lack of volunteers. He also was told unless a group or organization wants to pick up the mantle for the snow fest, it will not return.
If you have a question for Rover you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
