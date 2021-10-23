Q: Since the roundabout construction started on the corner of Division Street and Crosby Road, Seeley Road and East 36 1/2 Road connector have seen increased traffic, which is taking a toll on those roads. What current plans does Wexford County Road Commission have to address the wear and tear that is becoming obvious?
A: Wexford County Road Commission Manager/Engineer Karl Hanson said just this past week crews were out on the seasonal road portion of 36 1/2 Road and put gravel out on the approaches where the pavement ends.
He also said crews did some improvements on the seasonal road before the start of the roundabout construction started. Those improvements likely put the seasonal road in better condition than it had been in a while.
He also said the paved portion of 36 1/2 Road received pavement repairs and a heavy-duty chip seal, which improved the roadway.
As for Seeley Road, Hanson said that section is not under the road commission’s jurisdiction.
