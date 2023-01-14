Q: I was wondering if you could check and see if there are any spousal abuse support groups in Cadillac.
A: Rover called Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac to see if they could assist with this question.
Oasis Program Director Mary Campbell said the support group was put on hold during COVID and has yet to be restarted. Campbell said they are rebuilding the curriculum and group format so until that is completed the empowerment group has not returned. While there is not a start-up date yet, Campbell said it will happen in 2023.
When it does return, Campbell said it is open to clients and the general public. People can call Oasis to get on the call-back list so they can be notified when it restarts. The number to Oasis is (231) 775-7233.
Q UPDATE: We have noticed that there are a couple of large piles of dirt and some light poles on Plett Road just north of Merrill’s Service Center. What is going in there?
A: Rover was able to talk with Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green after last week’s Ask Rover. He told Rover he has not received any specific site plans regarding the property and his understanding is the property owner is just grading the parcel.
Last week, Rover talked with Merrill’s Service Center owner Chad Boolman. He told Rover he also has been trying to find out what was going on out of mere curiosity but has not been able to find out.
