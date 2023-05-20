It’s getting to be that time of year.
Q: If all of these updates and road repairs are being done in Cadillac why has Arthur Street not been paved?”
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne has been one of Rover’s go-to people over the last few weeks as road questions in the City of Cadillac have been a popular topic. He told Rover the repairs that are being seen all over town are simply “mill and fill” projects or a crush and reshaping of the existing asphalt roads. These repairs, however, are not being charged to the homeowners.
When it comes to Arthur Street, Payne said it is a gravel road and if the homeowners would like to have it paved, they would need to fill out a petition to have it done.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia added that when subdivisions were constructed, it was the responsibility of the developer to install roads and sidewalks. While today’s standards would require pavement to be installed, Peccia said he assumed that wasn’t the case in the past.
He also said once constructed, it’s typical for the infrastructure to then be turned over to the city to be public.
Q: When is the City of Cadillac going to clean up the Clam River Greenway on Harris Street to the ball field?
A: Once again, Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne for help with this answer. He told Rover Harris Street has no river on it and the full stretch of the greenway is maintained daily in the summer. If you were thinking of a different street, feel free to submit this question again and Rover will see if that changes Payne’s answer.
Q: I am wondering what has happened with Maggie’s?
A: Rover has been asked this question periodically over the past few years and unfortunately the answer remains the same.
Rover has talked with Trevor Jones, who was running the business for his parents before the pandemic hit, on multiple occasions.
Jones previously told Rover he still would like to reopen the restaurant, but there was nothing in place to do so or a timeline in which to do it. Due to being in a holding pattern, Jones disconnected everything that wasn’t needed, including the phone. He said the power and water were still on but not much else.
A new freezer also would need to be purchased as well as food and liquor. To do that, Jones anticipated he needed roughly $50,000 or $60,000 to start things back up. That was the estimate before the spike in inflation. He also said the restaurant reopening will be dependent on his parents allowing him to do it as they are the actual owners of Maggies.
Other issues include having enough staff to run the business and logistical hurdles, including a health department inspection and a sizable financial investment in new appliances and equipment.
In an article this past August, Jones said so many unknowns and uncertainties exist that it still doesn’t make sense to reopen, and he can’t say for certain if that will ever change.
