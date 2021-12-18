Q: With the increased use of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in recent years, is there any plan for the City of Cadillac to pursue adding charging stations in the downtown area?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace to see if he could provide some insight into this question.
Wallace told Rover that nothing is concrete as of right now but it is something the city would be interested in pursuing or at the very least exploring.
“There has been one conversation being kicked around but nothing has been taken up or nothing a plan has been created for,” he said. “We certainly see it as the future, but the question is how do we break into it and where does the money come from?”
He also said the city has to determine when it makes the most sense to make it a priority and which downtown location would make the most sense to place a charging station. Would it be in a public parking lot or would it use street parking? He finally said anyone who has any knowledge of the process would be someone the city would be interested in talking to.
“We would certainly want to have discussions on how it would go and how we would fund it,” he said. “We are very open to it.”
Do you have a question for Rover? If so, you can email it is news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.