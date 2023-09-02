While Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, it also marks another milestone in the eyes of the ol’ news hound — it is unofficially officially spooky season.
Now that the calendar has flipped to the first of the “BER” months (SeptemBER, OctoBER, etc.), you can start your annual fascination with the pumpkin and its spice, but Rover likes to watch horror movies. As any true horror aficionado that can mean the old black and white movies with any or all of the Universal Monsters or something newer like the hotly anticipated “Exorcist Believer.”
Rover’s wheelhouse, however, are the movies from the late 70s and the 80s.
But before Rover gets ahead of himself, we have the upcoming holiday weekend, which is looking to be a warm one. If this truly is summer’s last weekend, it looks like it should be a good one, albeit a little hot and sticky. There also are numerous things to do like a concert at Coyote Crossing Resort on Saturday and the Manton Harvest Festival throughout the entire long weekend.
As for this week’s Rover questions, they cover why Cadillac doesn’t host a well-known basketball tournament and what happened to the goods inside a now-shuttered resale store.
Remember, if you have a question and you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer, email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564. There also is an Ask Rover Facebook page that is getting rolled out where previous Ask Rover questions and answers are posted. You can submit questions there as well.
Q: Why doesn’t Cadillac have the Gus Macker tournament anymore?
A: Rover reached out to former Cadillac Athletic Director and Community Schools Director John Horrigan to see if he could help with this.
Horrigan told Rover he along with a few other people, Bill Rzepka and Bob Kellogg, and the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce started the tournament. He said he believed it was in the late 80s or early 90s. He said that the partnership lasted for about four years before the contract ran out.
After that, Horrigan said the Viking Boosters group picked it up and did for one or two years before it ended. Horrigan said the event was volunteer-heavy and like many events have found out over the years, hard to get them. It also didn’t help that the event could only be held the weekend after Labor Day.
The toughest part of getting volunteers was attracting the GusBusters. A GusBuster maintains law and order on each court and calls all fouls and violations in the Junior Divisions.
Before it went to the wayside, Horrigan said it was put out there for any group or organization to pick it up, but there was no interest. In addition to the lack of volunteers, Horrigan said toward the end of the Gus Macker run the number of teams also was dwindling.
Rover found from the Gus Macker website to host an event that involves a partnership between the Gus Macker organization and local community groups. These community-based groups typically include civic or service clubs, chambers of commerce, visitors or convention bureaus, schools, YMCAs or city parks/recreation departments.
Rover also found on the site that when an event is trying to be established the local group needs to take ownership of the event with the Gus Macker organization providing tournament expertise and project management.
Q: We were wondering about the Second Chance Resale Shop at the north end of town. We used to frequent it before they closed it and then opened the store downtown, which was a really nice little store. We were so sorry to see it close down. My question is what did they do with all the items left in that north-end store?
A: The shop was a fundraising mechanism for the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac. Oasis Executive Director Sara Shields told Rover the point of the shop was to support the center’s domestic violence programs but with how the economy changed, it wasn’t doing that. She also said Oasis first tried to downsize by moving it to the downtown location but it still wasn’t making enough money to support those programs.
As a result, the shop was closed for good.
As for the items you are referencing, Shields said they were donated to another organization that provides things to those in need. She also said some of the household items were put into storage to give to Oasis clients who are placed in transitional housing. Finally, Shields said recently the north end building was sold and it is expected they will close on that sale in a couple of weeks.
The money generated from that sale will help support domestic violence programs and the shelter, Shields said.
