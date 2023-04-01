Q: I see a lot of the old homes that are original to Cadillac that were once heated by coal and wood, and wondered when natural gas was first introduced into the area.
A: Rover reached out to DTE Energy to see if the utility company could help with this answer. They told Rover while its initial gas lines in Cadillac were installed more than a century ago, widespread natural gas service to homes and businesses was introduced around the 1950s.
DTE also said this involved coordination with government officials and the community to extend its infrastructure and begin providing natural gas service across the city.
Q: The price of crude oil has plummeted, so why hasn’t the price of gas dropped, too?
A: Rover reached out to GasBuddy.com and talked with Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan to find this answer. He told Rover that the average price per gallon in Michigan did drop 20 cents as oil prices slid and jumped now that price of oil is up.
DeHaan said there are wildcards that can offset declines in oil prices. He said this can include the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance that happens. As a result, that can weaken the link between oil and gasoline prices.
On March 8, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan peaked at just under $3.55, while the lowest price was on March 1 when the average price was under $3.29 per gallon. Beginning on March 10, data from GasBuddy showed a downward trend until March 26.
At that point, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was just under $3.35. Since that time, however, data from GasBuddy has shown that the average price of a gallon of gasoline has jumped up to roughly $3.43 per gallon in Michigan.
