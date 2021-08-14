Q: What is the future for Maggie’s Tavern? Is there a chance it may reopen?
A: Rover talked to Trevor Jones who was running the business for his parents before the pandemic hit.
Jones told Rover he still would like to reopen the restaurant but currently, there is nothing in place to do so or a timeline in which to do it. Due to being in a holding pattern, Jones said he disconnected everything that wasn’t needed including the phone. He said the power and water are still on but not much else.
Jones also said if the restaurant reopens it will take some doing.
“Shortly after this went down (the pandemic) we had a freezer go down. It is like a start from square one. I have to buy all new liquor and new food,” he said.
To do that, Jones anticipates he will need roughly $50,000 or $60,000 to start things back up. He also said the restaurant reopening will be dependent on his parents allowing him to do it as they are the actual owners of Maggies.
“I plan on opening back up but it is hard to have any timeline for it,” Jones said.
Q: I have heard that Spectrum is planning on upgrading its infrastructure, especially in rural areas. Is that happening in Wexford County?
A: Rover reached out to Charter Communication Great Lakes Region Senior Director of Communications Bill Morand to see if he could help with this. He told Rover there is a lot of activity currently going on in the Great Lakes region due to the company’s February announcement of a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar broadband buildout initiative to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband access to more than a million unserved customer locations.
Charter expects to invest approximately $5 billion to support this infrastructure expansion, offset by $1.2 billion in support won in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. This partnership will allow Charter to reach many more homes and small businesses than it otherwise would have because of the high costs to reach these areas. This expansion will be in addition to Charter’s ongoing annual investments in infrastructure and technology.
To find out if your address is in a Charter Rural Digital Opportunity Fund area go to www.spectrumruralexpansion.com.
If you have a question for Rover you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
