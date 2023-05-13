Q: How does someone submit a Rover question?
A: Obviously, a reader didn’t ask this question because if they had then they already know how to do it. With Rover making the switch from the C-section to the A-section, the Cadillac News thought it would be a good idea to let readers know how they could submit questions to Rover.
Before we get to the how do you ask a question, let’s talk about what you can ask about. Remember in school when you had a teacher say, “There is no such thing as a stupid question.” That pretty much is Rover’s take on questions, too. There is one caveat, however, Rover is interested in finding out answers to questions that are related to issues, things or even something you think might have happened in the Cadillac area including in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
It is really that simple. Rover works hard to find answers to all questions, but sometimes it takes time so be patient.
Now for the how-to part. As you will see, it is quite easy. If you have a question you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer to, email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564. There also is an Ask Rover Facebook page that is getting rolled out where previous Ask Rover questions and answers are posted. You can submit questions there as well.
Q: When are they going to repair the intersection of Aspen and Cottage Streets here in Cadillac?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover there weren’t any plans in the works to repair that intersection, but now that it’s been brought to the city’s attention, crews will attempt to patch around the structures.
Q: How can a person get closed captions on the city meetings that are broadcast on television?
A: Rover wasn’t sure how to get this answer or who to call so he started with Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia. He told Rover he didn’t believe the broadcast, which goes out via Spectrum-Charter Cable and is available online, is correlated to closed-captioned services. He said it likely would be advantageous to reach out to someone with more technical knowledge.
That someone was CCTV Engineer Eric Wotila.
He told Rover that CCTV is not closed captioned. Per the FCC, educational and government access stations such as CCTV are exempt from closed captioning requirements as the equipment required to generate the closed captioning is well outside the budgets of most municipal TV stations, Wotila said. He said it’s very rare to find closed captioning on local government access cable channels and he didn’t know of any that provide this service, due to the cost involved.
So with that, it appears a person can’t get closed captioning for those telecasts.
Q: Why were the trees cut down on the west side of Mitchell Street in downtown Cadillac?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne for help with this answer. He told Rover the city cut the trees due to the sidewalks, curbs and bricks being pushed up and creating trip hazards. He said there were a few other options that were explored but ultimately this was the best and less expensive option.
Payne told Rover those other options included using landscape blocks for a surround, but it would choke the tree. He said they also could have pulled heaved concrete, cut roots and poured concrete, but that would weaken the root base and ultimately make the city have to redo it later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.