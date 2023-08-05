Ah, summer.
There is nothing quite like it. Am I right? Some of you may have noticed that the Ask Rover section was missing from the Cadillac News weekend edition for the past two weeks. I’ve even been told some readers have reached out to see what was going on. Did Rover leave? Did Rover take a job somewhere else?
The answer is and always will be no! Rover just took a break and time to enjoy all that summer has to offer in this great state of ours. Traveling the region, going across the bridge and taking in as many tourists’ trap-type roadside attractions as possible. Much to the chagrin of Rover’s pups, that included but was not limited to The Mystery Spot, The Deer Ranch and more.
It was a nice slice of Americana and memories of traveling through the UP as a child with my parents and sister.
With that done, Rover is refreshed and ready to take on readers’ questions and this week there are some good ones.
Rover has received several requests from readers for one and the other asks a regular to answer another question.
Q: Is there an update about what is going on with the old Hermann’s European Café and Old Speed’s building?
A: Rover has been getting a lot of questions about both of these locations and readers want to know what is happening. While it appears, there is work going on in the old Hermann’s location, Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere told Rover he hasn’t been able to get any response from the new owners.
Here is what we do know.
In December 2022 it was announced Cesar Umbral had bought the building that was the location of Hermann’s. At that time it was reported that Umbral and his family own and operate several Mexican eateries in Michigan, including Margaritas Grill in Traverse City and Grayling, MI Tequila Mexican Restaurant in Petoskey, El Patron Grill in Gaylord, and MI Vallarta Mexican Speedy Food in Gaylord.
At the time, Umbral said several enhancements were to be made to the restaurant’s interior decor, including possibly installing a stone wall facade. These enhancements also included bringing in authentic Mexican furniture from Guadalajara.
While they have a lot of work to do, Umbral said last December he hoped to be open before Cinco de Mayo in May 2023. That, however, didn’t happen. When more information becomes available it surely will be in the Cadillac News and Rover will update this answer.
As for Speed’s Automotive Supply building, it is to become the new home of Northwest Michigan Works! as reported by the Cadillac News earlier this week.
Lee Richards and business partner Ryan Cicchelli originally had planned to turn the first floor of the building into an Italian restaurant, and the second floor into residential apartments, but this plan ultimately fell through.
Increases in material and building costs during the last couple of years made it financially infeasible to go ahead with the original plan, Richards said. At this time Northwest Michigan Works! will be utilizing the first floor of the building and Richards said they have no plans for the second floor of the structure.
Q: In a previous week’s Ask Rover: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne he and his crew sometimes go on to private property to remove signs. How can they do that without getting a fine?
A: Last month, Rover answered this question, “Is it legal for people to put sale signs, and other materials promoting events, etc. on lamp poles and other public spaces in Cadillac?” Rover found out that it is illegal to put signs in the city’s right of way and other people’s property unless you ask those individuals. Payne said when he or members of the city crews see these signs in the right-of-way, they are removed.
There was no mention of city crews going on to private property just the city’s right-of-way. The Right-of-Way is delineated by legally established lines or boundaries and typically includes the road, the tree lawn (i.e. land between the edge of the curb and sidewalk) and the sidewalk.
When Payne was asked about this question, he said he didn’t talk about going on to private property to remove signs. He did, however, provide some additional information about private property.
He told Rover the city will go on private property to clean blight when ordered to by the police department. He said that includes cleaning up all items in the year such as signs, tires, bricks and trash. He also said city crews will board up abandoned buildings.
