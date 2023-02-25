Q: We noticed there is a large area of open water by the canal on Lake Cadillac. Are there any articles about how snowmobiles used to try to jump the canal?
A: The Cadillac News has done many stories over the years about the canal and some of those have also dealt with snowmobile riders trying to cross the open water on their sleds.
For example, in the Feb. 9, 1993 edition of the Cadillac News, there was a story about law enforcement struggling with what they could do to stop snowmobilers from “riding” the canal. The story said several snowmobilers, local and tourist, spent much of the weekend of Feb. 6, 1993, hydroplaning the length of the canal between lakes Cadillac and Mitchel. Like hundreds of on-lookers, local police and Department of Natural Resources officers watched, hands tied. At the time, there was nothing they could do.
A few weeks ago, Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere did a story about the canal and the hydroplaning was mentioned. It included the above information but also some other interesting tidbits.
The practice first drew the public’s attention on Feb. 2, 1993, when according to Cadillac Evening News reports, a 21-year-old Arkansas resident living in Cadillac was trying out a snowmobile for the first time.
Police said the man was snowmobiling on Lake Cadillac when he drove the sled up to the edge of the canal to watch other snowmobilers “jump” the open water. He tried to turn around to go back and try it himself and the skis wouldn’t turn. Eventually, he and the sled went into the water.
Four Cadillac teenagers also watching the snowmobilers rushed to the man’s aid. Once the man was out of the water, the boys put him on a sled and pulled him to a nearby service station to keep him warm while they called 911.
After that incident, local police began watching the canal more closely for snowmobilers “riding” the canal, although, at the time, they couldn’t do anything about it.
By Feb. 12, law enforcement officials had announced their intention to end the practice, citing dangers to the public as the reason for enforcement.
Cadillac Police started posting people by the canal on weekends and intended to ticket anybody doing it, which would affect their car insurance.
Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Kenneth Tacoma said crossing the canal’s open water violated the state Motor Vehicle Code and the Snowmobile Code. It also can violate the Water Resources Commission Act and the Watercraft Pollution Control Act.
A few years later, in 1995, the Cadillac City Council passed a local ordinance prohibiting the running of snowmobiles across any open water, although the ordinance was not official because the Department of Natural Resources has jurisdiction over inland lakes.
That changed about a year later.
In 1996, the DNR authorized the city’s ordinance, which states that “a person shall not operate a snowmobile at a speed greater than that necessary to maintain forward movement of the snowmobile when the snowmobile is being operated within 100 feet of any open water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.