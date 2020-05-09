Q UPDATE: How many houses were brought into Cadillac from Jennings and where are they located?
A: Last week, Rover did some research online and found a little information about this question, but he asked readers if they had any more information to share it. Our readers again did not disappoint.
Before we go over the information sent in by readers, let's first do a recap of what Rover reported. Last week, Rover found a copy of "Scientific American" from February 1923 that did a story about the move. In the article, it stated 100 homes were moved from Jennings to Cadillac on a specially constructed trailer hauled by a truck. As for where the homes are located, Rover was unable to find that out.
That's where some readers were able to help.
Reader Pat Leavell said his family lived in one of the Jennings houses on Cotey Street for more than 56 years. He said most of these houses that came from Jennings can be identified by their rooflines and there are many in the Cotey Street area of Cadillac.
Leavell said it is his understanding that two different size houses came from Jennings. Most had front and rear porches of additions after the move. He also said there is information in Judge William R. Peterson's book, "A View from Courthouse Hill."
Mathra Rees sent an email to Rover that gave information about one of these houses from Jennings. It just so happened it was the house she grew up in — 321 Howard Street in Cadillac.
Rees said according to my late mother the house was moved twice. It originally sat on the neighboring corner lot when it came from Jennings. After a few years, the owners wanted a new home but didn’t want to give up their corner lot, so the house was moved to the adjacent lot.
Finally, Carol Sanborn said she also grew up in one of the houses that were brought over and there are several that can be found on Chapin Street.
Rover is grateful for the responses he received and if he gets anymore he will again share this with readers.
If a person wants to ask a question you can email Rover at news@cadillacenews.com and you also submit questions on www.cadillacnews.com.
Q: Why isn't the wearing of face masks in public places being enforced at the local grocery stores and pharmacies?
A: Wexford County Trent Taylor told Rover the reason police, in particular, are not enforcing it due to it being unenforceable per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order. However, Taylor also said a store can choose to enforce it and if a citizen doesn't wear a mask into a store they can be denied entrance. It is the business' prerogative, according to Taylor.
