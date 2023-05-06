Q: What is that huge warehouse behind Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders and Cadillac Java Express across from Speedway in Cadillac used for?
A: Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy said this was an easy answer to get. The warehouse at 111 W. River St. is just that, a warehouse. Coy said the primary tenant is a tire wholesale company that, for example, would sell tires to tire dealers, automotive service stations and other similar businesses.
Q: It’s been several years since the city of Cadillac has gone around and marked sidewalks that need to be fixed. Will they be doing the marking of the sidewalks this year?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover there are no plans of doing any sidewalk surveys this year. He did say, however, the city does encourage homeowners to keep their walks in good repair.
The weather is supposed to turn nicer so now is a good time to get Rover more exercise. Help keep Rover active by sending in your questions to news@cadillacnews.com or calling (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.