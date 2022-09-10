Q: We have a beautiful park in Cadillac around the fountain. Why are there craft shows in the park every weekend during the summer when we have a pavilion for the farmers market that would be much better?
A: Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia told Rover that part of the answer to this question has to do with crafters wanting to be in the park as opposed to being under the shelter of The Market. It also has to do with there not being a fee associated with using the park.
“Given the wonderful success we have seen this past summer, and it is really good to see the activity, having the park space and the fountain space occupied every weekend might be a bit much,” he said.
He said while he was happy to see the park being used a lot, but, there also has to be a balance. There also needs to be an opportunity for people to enjoy the quietness of the park. How the city gets to that happy medium and what it will look like, Peccia said he doesn’t know but the goal is to have that figured out before next summer.
Rover looked at the reservation fees for The Market and this is what he found on the city website.
Reservation Fees:
• Daily Rate (4 hours or more) $100
• Hourly Rate (less than 4 hours) $55 per hour
• Non-Profit Daily Rate (4 hours or more) $50
• Non-Profit Hourly Rate (less than 4 hours) $25 per hour
Reoccurring Events: Events that are a minimum of once a week, for four consecutive weeks or more
• Daily Rate of $25:
• Non-Profit Daily Rate of $15
All Fee options require a deposit of $25 that will be applied to the total cost to hold the date(s), and would only be refunded if the event was denied for any reason.
Q: When are the new picnic tables are going to be made at the veterans park in Cadillac?
A: Rover reached out to Veterans Serving Veterans Park organizer Roger Bandeen to see if he could help with this answer and help he did.
Bandeen said the veterans organization is in the process of building 100 custom tables. This includes 500 or so boards that are in various stages of production. He estimated that it will take about 1,200 hours to build the tables from start to finish.
The table tops are being engraved by Will and Sheila Vanderhoof with a CNC router, which is the first step. The engraving includes a veteran’s name and various logos. That in itself is estimated to take about 300 hours or time, Bandeen said.
He said then they are sanded, varnished and then painted.
On Sept. 16, Bandeen said the first 15 tables will be constructed so they can be ready for use during a Cadillac cross-country invitational on Sept. 24 where there will various food trucks. The tables will serve as seating for those who attend the event.
After the Sept. 24 event, Bandeen said the goal is to get all the other table boards ready during the winter so the remaining tables can be assembled in the spring.
Help keep Rover active by sending him on a quest to answer your questions. You can have him fetch answers by sending your questions to news@cadillacnews.com or calling (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
