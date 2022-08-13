Q: I am just wondering if they plan on putting in a turn signal on the Mitchell side of the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection?
A: Rover reached out to Michigan Department of Transportation Traverse City Transportation Service Center Operations Engineer Krista Phillips to get the answer to this question.
She said MDOT studied the intersection and the east-west portion met the criteria to have the left turn signal installed. She also said sometimes when the left turn signal is installed for half of the intersection it can help to alleviate some of the problems for the other half. That, however, has not occurred, according to Phillips.
For that reason, MDOT is going to continue monitoring traffic delays, traffic volumes and crashes in the north-south direction at the intersection. If it meets the criteria needed, then MDOT will put in a left turn signal for that portion of the intersection.
“It hasn’t yet, so there are no plans to install the left turn signal there,” she said. “It’s not a great answer but we have federal guidelines we have to follow.”
Q: What is the distance that employees or customers are supposed to stand, by an entrance when they are smoking?
A: According to Michigan’s Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law (Public Act No. 188 of 2009, as amended), there is no specific distance requirement that people are required to be from a food service establishment to be able to smoke.
However, it is recommended that smoking not be allowed at entrances or in other areas that may allow smoke to infiltrate the establishment. There may be local regulations that require a particular distance smokers can be from businesses that are not licensed as food service establishments.
