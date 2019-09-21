Q: Cadillac Area Public Schools have started charging tax-paying citizens to use their facilities for exercise. This is affecting many groups of people both young and old. Do other area school districts practice this same policy?
A: Rover has received a couple other similar questions regarding this so he felt it was important to find out the answer. He first talked with Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown who told him the district values its relationship with the community and provides opportunities for facility use to groups and/or individuals. She also said there are fees associated with facility use.
With the fluctuation within Community Schools over the past decade, Brown also said the district’s policy has not always been adhered to, but those with questions should contact her office at 231-876-5000.
“We continue to allow the community to walk for free, offer non-profit rates and will work with groups in order to assure continued usage of facilities,‘ she said. “If there is interest in using CAPS facilities, please call the Superintendent’s office with any questions or concerns.‘
As for other districts, Rover reached out to a few and heard back from Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis.
He told Rover, like CAPS, Pine River charges a fee for building use when the group is not comprised of students. The district has a policy, guidelines and a form for people to fill out.
“We prioritize school teams over community teams. We have been approached to host a semi-pro football game and we said no even though we could have said yes and charged a fee,‘ he said. “We have to consider the liability and wear and tear on our infrastructure, for example.‘
He also said some people have wanted to host family reunions and we have said yes, but there will be a fee. Once the group size reaches a certain number, a custodian is on-site, he said.
In summary, Lukshaitis said there are many ways to say yes, but folks have a tendency to not want to pay a fee. The problem is toilets get clogged, trash has to go out to a dumpster, and the lights are burning. He also said sometimes people get hurt.
“We take a lot into consideration. Charging a fee offsets these costs and so we try to match the fee with the cost. When outside groups want to use our facilities, as a family from a local town outside our district inquired upon once, then that is the last priority and we create an estimate for them,‘ he said. “Folks do get angry, but we’re just trying to maintain the buildings and grounds for our community.‘
Q: Did the Cadillac free bike rental program fail? If so, how much did it cost the taxpayers?
A: In 2013, the pilot program for Bike Cadillac! was stationed at Mitchell State Park and in 2014 a second station was established in the downtown district at the After 26 Depot.
The expansion of the program was due in part to its success in 2013. Cadillac also received a $5,000 grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation to help with the loan program’s expenses. Also during the second year, children’s bikes were made available including some with training wells.
Users had to complete a form to borrow a bicycle. They had to be 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. A valid credit card and driver’s license or government-issued ID also had to be presented. All bikes had to be returned 30 minutes before sunset on the day of use. Failure to do so initiated a $150 credit card charge. Also, users were responsible for costs up to $150 if the bike or other equipment is damaged or lost.
Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover after helping to manage the program both the state park and the After 26 Depot didn’t want to continue. While it is not currently in operation, Payne said it has not been dissolved and could return if another entity wanted to assist with the program.
As for cost, Payne said it was minimal. The only regular expense was when a bike was inspected, which was done at McLain Cycle and Fitness in Cadillac. He said the cost was $30 per inspection.
