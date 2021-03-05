MESICK — The Mesick girls basketball team were tired Thursday, and at times they played sloppy, but the Bulldogs still got a win against Brethren, 39-29.
Mesick coach Dave Feriend said after playing on Wednesday, he could tell his team was tired. Although they were tired, Feriend said they stuck together and pulled out the win. He also said his team held Brethren's top scorer to only six points and he was proud of that fact.
Mesick led after the first quarter 14-6 and 19-15 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, Mesick expanded its lead to 33-19.
"They played great defense two nights in-a-row and we are playing better offensively," he said.
Mesick's Jillian Hillier had 15 points and 10 steals, while Kaylee O’Neill had 10 points. Lexy Abraham added five points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, while Grace Quiggin had five points.
Mesick hosts Bear Lake Tuesday.
