Q: Is Motley Fool going to run again? It was in the paper on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
A: If you looked at the Jan. 15 edition of the Cadillac News you likely got your answer as the weekly Motley Fool was on A6. Rover also wanted to let you know that the Motley Fool did run on Jan. 8 but it wasn't in its usual location due to space constraints.
Q: I was glad to see the update on the school construction. I didn't see if there was going to be any open houses when it's all done. Will there be one?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown who told him there definitely would be open houses. When the work is completed in the next few weeks at Franklin Elementary, Brown said there would be an open house for the families at the school. She also said when the construction is complete at both Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools, community open houses will be held. Those, however, won't happen until next fall. She also said similar community open houses will be held as the projects are completed at all the district's buildings.
Q: What is the CAPS policy regarding the use of their (our) school vehicles for personal use during working hours?
A: Rover again talked with Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown to find the answer to this question. She told Rover the district does have policies and protocols in place for all staff use of equipment and vehicles to assure responsible use. She added that her office will make sure the staff reviews these protocols and policies. If there are community concerns or questions about suspected abuse of these policies, Brown said anyone is welcome to call her at 876-5000 to voice them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.