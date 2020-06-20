Q: We were wondering what the letters "LSP" stand for on the stone pillars on the east side of the railroad tracks facing Lake Cadillac?
A: Rover has periodically answered this question over the years but is happy to revisit it. In 2015, Rover talked to former Cadillac Parks Superintendent Al Dumond to find out the answer. He told Rover that the best information he could find about what the initials stand for is, Lake Shore Park.
In 2012, Rover also talked to Dumond about the letters on the pillar. He told Rover he thought when the pillars were put up they were stamped with the letters so people would know they were at the park. He also said he wasn't 100% sure why the letters were placed on the pillars. Dumond also said he has heard that at one time there used to be a bridge and canal or inlet with a wading pond in the same area as the pillars but he said it was all hearsay because it was gone by the time he started working for the city.
Looking through records, Rover also found he had answered this question in 2017 as well.
Q: UPDATE: Why isn't the wearing of face masks in public places being enforced at the local grocery stores and pharmacies?
A: Rover wanted to clarify that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order states, "Michiganders must continue to wear face coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their co-workers, their loved ones, and their communities."
District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said while the order does say a person must wear a mask for their safety and the safety of others, it is very difficult to enforce. For that reason, it is why you will see people in public without masks.
