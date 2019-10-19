Q: Before all the construction started at Franklin School was the nature that was dug up put somewhere else?
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district took a dozen evergreen trees but no memorial trees were touched and several of the trees were replaced.
Q: There used to be (a time capsule) at Franklin School. Was it dug up before the construction started?
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown once again helped out Rover find the answer to this question. She told Rover she reached out to past administration regarding the cosmic capsule but cannot confirm its existence. She said if there is knowledge of a capsule or a possible location of a capsule, the district would greatly appreciate that information.
She also said she knows of a capsule buried at Lincoln Elementary, but it is not located in the area of the construction so it was not disturbed. Forest View Elementary also has a capsule buried on its property, according to Brown.
Q: Why does the newly built Selma Street have 6 inches of rainwater over the drains after storms? The old street didn’t have this problem.
A: Rover found out from Cadillac Department Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne that the city is aware of the problem and looking into rectifying the issue. He said the engineering firm that designed the project is looking into the issue and will offer suggestions to fix the problem.
Regardless, Payne said changes to the street in that area where the pooling water is happening will have changes made to it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.